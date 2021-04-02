The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $29,427,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after buying an additional 401,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 799.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,823,000 after buying an additional 313,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 275,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

