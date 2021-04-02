The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RBC Bearings by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $1,140,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $198.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.41 and a 200 day moving average of $166.15. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.09 and a 12-month high of $206.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.