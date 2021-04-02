The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Graham worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Graham by 8,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 175,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Graham by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Graham by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Graham by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Graham by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GHC opened at $574.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.10. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $634.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $592.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.65.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

