The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of HNI worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HNI by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Several equities analysts have commented on HNI shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

