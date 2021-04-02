The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Teradata worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

In related news, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $2,001,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,768.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $3,826,571 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

