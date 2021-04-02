The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,701 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,701 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.24% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTEN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

