The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,800 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,621 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,214,000 after buying an additional 982,872 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,592,000 after buying an additional 88,018 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Credicorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.83.

BAP opened at $137.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.26 and its 200 day moving average is $145.57. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

