The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 28,893 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,893 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Coty by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 110,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 49,767 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Coty by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 237,194 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Coty by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. Coty’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

