The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,615 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of EPR Properties worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.