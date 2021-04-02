The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,366 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of The Mosaic worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,114.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

