The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1,475.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 404,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 379,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

