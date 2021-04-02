The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

NYSE:PNC opened at $177.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.02 and a 1 year high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.