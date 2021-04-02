The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

