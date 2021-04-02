The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $624.06

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 624.06 ($8.15) and traded as high as GBX 625.80 ($8.18). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 625 ($8.17), with a volume of 1,594,928 shares trading hands.

SGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 591.43 ($7.73).

The stock has a market cap of £6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 590.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 624.06.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

