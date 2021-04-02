The Sherwin-Williams Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,962 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 898% compared to the average daily volume of 397 call options.

SHW stock opened at $249.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $137.34 and a one year high of $256.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.03.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.81.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after purchasing an additional 78,444 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,053,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $774,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.