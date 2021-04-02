The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 243.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,901,911. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $658.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 225.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $759.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $740.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.50 and a 1-year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

