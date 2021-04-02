The Transfer Token (TTT) Market Cap Reaches $886.33 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $886.33 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for approximately $8.43 or 0.00014241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars.

