The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $150.62 on Friday. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

