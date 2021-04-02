The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,237,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $224,223,000 after buying an additional 426,905 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 221,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,186,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,749,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,810,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.71 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.