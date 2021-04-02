The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,524 ($19.91).

WEIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, with a total value of £4,890 ($6,388.82).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,812.50 ($23.68) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,886.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,753.83. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 736 ($9.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

