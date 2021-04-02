THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $16.83 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012114 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000162 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000738 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

