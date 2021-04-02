TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,812 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.69% of TherapeuticsMD worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.