Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $328,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $456.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.03 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.05. The stock has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

