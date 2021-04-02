Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lifted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 473.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.5% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $298,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

TMO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $456.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $461.48 and its 200-day moving average is $470.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.03 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

