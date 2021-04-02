Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of Thermon Group worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 58.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THR opened at $19.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $642.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,932.07 and a beta of 1.54. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.