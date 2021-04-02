Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $2.28 billion and $238.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.00265992 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021783 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,954.41 or 0.03278857 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007183 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,388,800 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

