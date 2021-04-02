THETA (THETA) Reaches Market Cap of $12.13 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, THETA has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $12.13 billion and approximately $459.73 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can now be bought for about $12.13 or 0.00020317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 810.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.13 or 0.00671876 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00070261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028749 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000859 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

