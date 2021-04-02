Thisoption (TONS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.19 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Thisoption token can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00002770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thisoption has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Thisoption has a total market cap of $9.09 million and $9.19 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00280715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.07 or 0.00799852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00089689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Thisoption Token Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars.

