Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Reaches $32,930.48

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $32,930.48 and approximately $76,575.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.73 or 0.00349077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000867 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.