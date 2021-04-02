ThoreCoin (THR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42,553.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $11,314.66 or 0.19013921 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $980.82 million and approximately $42,553.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00066717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00288511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.00742730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010035 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.