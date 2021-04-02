ThreeFold Trading Up 19.1% Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $5.32 million and $57,459.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00295228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.38 or 0.00764139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010050 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

