Thrive Token (THRT) Reaches Market Cap of $734,085.93

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $734,085.93 and $4,339.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,119.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.00666638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028242 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

