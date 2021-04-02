Thunder Token (TT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $161.99 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $255.79 million and $161.99 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token token can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 66.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.09 or 0.00494116 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001933 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

