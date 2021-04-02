thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,323,500 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 1,546,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 575.4 days.

Shares of TYEKF opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.