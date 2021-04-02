Tidal Finance Price Reaches $0.0293 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $25.32 million and $2.81 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00070451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00292645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.29 or 0.00762826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00089164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010047 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 863,738,000 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

