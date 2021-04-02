Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.72

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $13.04. Tidewater shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 147,205 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.89.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tidewater by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
