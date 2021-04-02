Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.72

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $13.04. Tidewater shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 147,205 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tidewater by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

