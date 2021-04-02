Tidex Token Price Up 180% Over Last Week (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 180% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $1,524.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00064436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.42 or 0.00330709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.59 or 0.00751018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00089513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

