Tidex Token (TDX) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 142.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidex Token has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $325.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

