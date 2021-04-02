Tierion Achieves Market Cap of $3.27 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Tierion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tierion has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $103,534.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00052765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,098.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.00659675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00069771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027983 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.