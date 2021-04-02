TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Achieves $681,246.20

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $681,246.20 and approximately $14.49 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $834.65 or 0.01402594 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

