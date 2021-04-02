Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Shares Down 2.6%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) shares were down 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 52,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 123,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19.

About Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

