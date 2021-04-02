Time New Bank Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.01 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and $548,583.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,264% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.36 or 0.00663072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00069788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.