Titan Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.12 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $119.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005680 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000144 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.