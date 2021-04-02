TitanSwap (TITAN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.87 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $95.40 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 765.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00669540 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028725 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

