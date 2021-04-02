TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Reaches $1.41 on Top Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $75.44 million and $6.50 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,347.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00654519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00069473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028229 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

