Tokenbox (TBX) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,768.00

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Tokenbox has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tokenbox token can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Tokenbox has a market cap of $397,868.53 and $3,768.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00050832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 946.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.59 or 0.00646202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00069075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00027692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io

Tokenbox Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.