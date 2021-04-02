Tolar Hits Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Tolar has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $50,286.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tolar has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One Tolar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tolar

Tolar is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,372,306 coins and its circulating supply is 215,234,410 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

