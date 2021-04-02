Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Reaches $50.01 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 33% lower against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $50.01 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $100.97 or 0.00169232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00287558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.07 or 0.00818044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00092041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010203 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 495,263 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

