Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $104.13 on Major Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $104.13 or 0.00174701 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $49.76 million and $12.20 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00064424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.86 or 0.00323554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.66 or 0.00751030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00089757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00048228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,876 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

