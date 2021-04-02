Tornado Hits Market Cap of $417,418.14 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $417,418.14 and $413,395.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado token can currently be bought for approximately $69.57 or 0.00116606 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tornado has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00074275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00280545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.09 or 0.00791280 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00088904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

